Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after buying an additional 581,586 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 314,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 274,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.