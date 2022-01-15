Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

