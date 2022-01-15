Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,754 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,754 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,055.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,339 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,940 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 645,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $205,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,327 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 7,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

