Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,396 shares of company stock worth $582,787 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

