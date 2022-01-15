KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 97.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.5%.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

