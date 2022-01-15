Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 399737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

KOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

