Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 234.5% in December

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 234.5% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.0 days.

KMERF remained flat at $$42.25 during trading on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.