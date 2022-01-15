KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 137.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.