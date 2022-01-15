Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 36,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 741,350 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $16.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,491 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.