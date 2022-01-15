KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KT by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

