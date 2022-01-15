Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $1,196,485.90 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96.

Shares of KYMR opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

