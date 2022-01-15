Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KYMR stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 1,059,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock worth $3,906,396 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

