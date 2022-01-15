L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in December

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

