Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $629,851. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

