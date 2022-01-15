Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 2,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379. Leatt has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

