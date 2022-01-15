Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 322.1% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LVHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. 36,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,868. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,212,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after buying an additional 181,779 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.