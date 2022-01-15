Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 322.1% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of LVHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. 36,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,868. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
