LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in LendingClub by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

