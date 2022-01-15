Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $107.94, but opened at $110.99. Lennar shares last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 30,399 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

