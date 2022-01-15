Lethean Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $3,646.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.37 or 0.07735622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00343225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00902190 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00076070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00511068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00262407 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

