LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $580.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $580.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.54 million and the highest is $611.90 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,130. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

