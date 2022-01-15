LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Trading 4.9% Higher

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.78 and last traded at $129.78. 12,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 290,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in LHC Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

