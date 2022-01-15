Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBSR stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

