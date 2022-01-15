Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

LSPD stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,187,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $8,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 90.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

