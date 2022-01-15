Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $50,930.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $50,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,434.48.

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85.

LIND stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.