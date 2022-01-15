Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $88,903.53 and approximately $154.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,141.47 or 1.00157990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00091260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046056 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.00718839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

