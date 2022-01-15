LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.68 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

