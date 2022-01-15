loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

LDI stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

