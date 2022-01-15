Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Down 0.8%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.21 and last traded at $80.21. 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

