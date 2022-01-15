Lobstex Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $373,577.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,027,332 coins and its circulating supply is 22,951,905 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

