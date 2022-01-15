Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 192.8% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 314,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

