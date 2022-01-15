Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 192.8% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 314,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

