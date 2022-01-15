LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $325.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from 300.00 to 310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LNSPF opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.