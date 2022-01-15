Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $19.65 Million Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 8,355.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.