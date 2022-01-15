Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 154,597 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $163.57 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

