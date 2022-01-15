Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $111.07 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

