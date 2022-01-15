Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 52,482 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,482 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $27,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,138,609 shares of company stock valued at $238,298,104. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

