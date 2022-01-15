Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ONEOK by 70.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 189,647 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

