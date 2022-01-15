Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

