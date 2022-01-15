Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 66,762 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after acquiring an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after acquiring an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 133,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

MCRB stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $738.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.44. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

