Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,931 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.