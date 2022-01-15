Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $579.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

