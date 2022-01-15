Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,100 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

