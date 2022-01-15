Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 792,159 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 256,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,947 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $473,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

