Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

