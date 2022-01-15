Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.