Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 210.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.80. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

