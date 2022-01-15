Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 9,039 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. State Street Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $58,603,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,054,000 after purchasing an additional 913,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

KKR stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

