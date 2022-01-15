Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.43 Million in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $1,352,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 311,800 shares of company stock worth $21,934,480 in the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPEL opened at $65.50 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

