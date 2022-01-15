Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.93.

EXPE stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $163.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

