Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

