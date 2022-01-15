Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,340 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

SA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE SA opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.40 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

